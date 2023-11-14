Remnant 2: The Awakened King | How to get the new Scythe weapon

One thing Remnant 2: The Awakened King certainly doesn’t skimp on is gear. It brings a ton of new rings, amulets and weapons to the game, and one of the coolest is the Ritualist Scythe, a melee weapon that makes works as part of the Ritualist Archetype getup. But like anything in Remnant 2, you can’t just pick it up and use it; you’ve got to work for it. Read on to learn how to get the Scythe in Remnant 2: The Awakened King.

Remnant 2: The Awakened King | How do you get the Scythe?

If you’re starting the DLC as a One Shot adventure (which you can do the first time only), you can find the Scythe quite quickly. You’ll need to head from the starting point to the Forlorn Coast down to the left, past the guy on the jetty to find an NPC leaning on a sewer entrance wall. Go past him, and into the tunnels beyond, looking for the entrance to a Dungeon.

You should find the Forgotten Commune, a dank sewer-like area filled with the new blister-covered enemies and sewer slugs. There are actually two boss-like encounters in here, and you need to complete both to get the Scythe. That’s because unlike most weapons in Remnant 2, the Scythe comes in two parts.

How to beat the Befouled Altar event

The boss encounters in question are called Befouled Altars, and resemble mounds of tormented corpses that will scream and shout when you start attacking them. These shouts will summon waves of boaters, as well as elite, anchor-swinging hags. It’s an enclosed space and can be quite tough for lower-level characters, but keep as much distance as possible and employ whatever AoE or crowd control skills you can.

Besides the standard enemies there’s nothing else to worry about, and it’s analogous to the Root Nexus fight in Yaesha only in a much tighter space. You’ll need to destroy both Altars, and collect the Scythe blade and handle from each.

Okay, got the parts, now what?

If you’re like me you’ll probably assume you need to take them to McCabe in Ward 13, but it’s easier than that. Instead, go into your inventory and examine the handle, whereupon you’ll get an Interact prompt. Do so, and use the blade, which will connect both parts together and give you a brand new sickle to make a bloody mess with.

So there you go, that’s how to get the Ritualist Scythe in Remnant 2: The Awakened King. Why not check out the rest of our Remnant 2 guides while you’re here, including how to unlock the new Ritualist Archetype. If you’re struggling with a particular boss, check out our Remnant 2 Boss Guides for help.

Why not check out our other Remnant 2 guides: