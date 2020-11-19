Playstation 5 launches today in UK

Today is a long-awaited day for UK gaming fans as Sony Interactive Entertainment launch the Playstation 5 today in the UK. The Playstation 5 launch line-up is pretty impressive led by launch day titles from SIE Worldwide Studios themselves. These include including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Astro’s Playroom. PS5 owners can enjoy more than three dozen new games this winter, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision), Fortnite (Epic Games), FIFA 21 (EA), NBA 2K21 (2K), Godfall (Gearbox Publishing), Watch Dogs®: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft), and many more. Meanwhile, new titles from independent developers, such as Bugsnax (Young Horses) and The Pathless (Giant Squid/Annapurna Interactive) demonstrate the breadth of diverse content coming to PS5.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment had this to say regarding the launch:

Today marks a historic moment for the PlayStation brand, and all of us at SIE are pleased to celebrate the release of PlayStation 5 together with our community of fans, game developers, and industry partners. PS5 is a truly next-generation console representing the beginning of a new era for gaming. I’m thrilled for the new worlds that players will begin to experience today, and I’m equally excited for the lineup of games still to come for PS5 that will continue to propel the gameplay experience forward. We are humbled to work with a talented community of world-class game developers. Their creativity will bring limitless possibilities to what the future of gaming can look like on PS5.

SIE is welcoming the launch of the Playstation 5 by lighting up iconic buildings and popular sites in 25 territories around the world, projecting images of the PlayStation shapes, the PS5 console, the DualSense wireless controller, and other PlayStation brand imagery. The projections which started on November 12, 2020, saw activations in cities including Tokyo, New York, Auckland, Toronto, Seoul and Mexico City, with more iconic sites being lit up this week to celebrate the launch.

At launch this November, PlayStation Plus members can enjoy a curated lineup of 20 PS4 games with the PlayStation Plus Collection, available to download and play on PS5. The PlayStation Plus Collection features critically acclaimed games, including Batman: Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicle Edition, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Persona 5, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and more.

Inspired by a global community of creators, PS5 will bring players into game worlds with unprecedented speed, visual fidelity, and sensory immersion. Gamers will enjoy near-instant load times thanks to PS5’s ultra-high-speed solid-state drive (SSD), as well as breathtaking 4K graphics and silky-smooth gameplay up to 120 frames per second. With the enhanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense wireless controller and the immersive soundscapes made possible by Tempest 3D AudioTech, PlayStation 5 heightens players’ senses, making them feel transported into their game world.

For more information about the PS5, click here.