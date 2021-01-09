Monster Hunter Rise | Monster Guide

Monster Hunter is a franchise centred on, you guessed it, hunting monsters – and the selection of brutes is always huge and impressive. Coming in all shapes, sizes, colours and variants, the line-up in Switch-exclusive Monster Hunter Rise is no exception to the rule.

There’s a huge variety of beasties to take down in Monster Hunter Rise, from returning beauties like Mizutsune and Lagombi to new threats like Great Izuchi and Magnamalo. As is typical for the Monster Hunter franchise, each new monster is different to the last, requiring a varied approach as well as patience, timing, and observation to learn their attacks and patterns.

To help you in each new encounter, we’ve put together the following guides to Monster Hunter Rise’s rogue’s gallery of brutes and beasts. As new Monsters and encounters are added to the game, we’ll add their guides to our site – so be sure to check back for further guides later.