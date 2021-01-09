0 comments

Monster Hunter Rise | Monster Guide

by on January 9, 2021
Monster Hunter Rise | Monster Guide
 

Monster Hunter is a franchise centred on, you guessed it, hunting monsters – and the selection of brutes is always huge and impressive. Coming in all shapes, sizes, colours and variants, the line-up in Switch-exclusive Monster Hunter Rise is no exception to the rule.

There’s a huge variety of beasties to take down in Monster Hunter Rise, from returning beauties like Mizutsune and Lagombi to new threats like Great Izuchi and Magnamalo. As is typical for the Monster Hunter franchise, each new monster is different to the last, requiring a varied approach as well as patience, timing, and observation to learn their attacks and patterns.

To help you in each new encounter, we’ve put together the following guides to Monster Hunter Rise’s rogue’s gallery of brutes and beasts. As new Monsters and encounters are added to the game, we’ll add their guides to our site – so be sure to check back for further guides later.

HOW TO BEAT GREAT IZUCHI

Monster Hunter Rise | How to beat the Great Izuchi

HOW TO BEAT MIZUTSUNE

Monster Hunter Rise | How to beat Mizutsune

BACK TO MONSTER HUNTER GUIDE MAIN PAGE

Features, Guides

CapcomMonster guideMonster Hunter RiseMonster Hunter Rise GuideMonster Hunter Rise tips

Mick Fraser

Senior Content Editor Mick has been playing games for over 30 years and writing about them for around 12. After drifting from site to site for a while, settling briefly at the now-defunct Made2Game and freelancing for the gone-but-not-forgotten NintendoGamer Magazine, he came at last to rest at Godisageek. Mick has been a reviewer, staff writer and content editor here for some time, while also moonlighting a little for Red Bull Games. He has 4 kids, has written 2 novels, and sometimes even manages to pay a bill or two. You'll usually find him defending the galaxy in Destiny 2, battling evil in Diablo 3, or lurking in the background on Twitter. Find him there @Jedi_Beats_Tank, or on XBL (JediWaster247), PSN (Jedi_Waster) or Nintendo (JediWaster).